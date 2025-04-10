Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Country Superstar Dylan Scott Bringing His 'Country Till I Die Tour' to Estero

Multi-platinum Country Music Star Dylan Scott is bringing his Country Till I Die tour to Estero’s Hertz Arena.
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Curb Records

Multi-platinum Country Music Star Dylan Scott is bringing his Country Till I Die Tour to Estero’s Hertz Arena. We're talking with him about what you can expect!

The multi-Platinum recording artist continues to dominate the country radio airwaves as he sits in the Top 10 with This Town's Been Too Good To Us. Following his recent #1, Boys Back Home with Dylan Marlowe, Scott is currently the fourth most-played artist at Country radio this year, just behind Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, and Jelly Roll.

After recently joining Luke Bryan in Mexico for Crash My Playa earlier this year, Scott gears up to hit his biggest venues yet this spring on his headlining Country Till I Die Tour in 17 cities coast-to-coast, including major markets like New York City and a trip across the border to Toronto, Ontario. Special guests George Birge, Dasha, and Graham Barham will join select dates.

The Louisiana native thrived on the road last year, serving as direct support on Cole Swindell's Win The Night Tour before embarking on his own headlining I Owe You One Tour, which saw high demand from fans through sold-out shows.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit DylanScottCountry.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com