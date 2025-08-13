Country Singer Kelsey Hart

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Curb Records

Curb Records recording artist, songwriter, and Kentucky native Kelsey Hart has found his way into the artist spotlight, a place he’s dreamed of being since his childhood days of belting gospel music from the passenger seat in his Dad’s truck. With 190 million career streams, he is making an impact as the launch of his RIAA Gold, Top 30 debut radio single “Life With You” has garnered 130 million global streams, 650 million TikTok views, 1.1M TikTok Creates, debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Country Digital Songs Chart, and reached #1 on the Hot 30 Weekend Countdown on SiriusXM The Highway. As a songwriter, Hart has secured his place among the best and brightest in the community, penning songs for hitmakers such as Jake Owen, Dylan Scott, and Trace Adkins. Kelsey’s debut album, "Life With You," is available now. During 2025, Kelsey will be releasing more new music with “Gone With The Wind,” “I Went To The Bar,” and "Fireworks” available now, and “Something That You’d Miss” on August 22. This year, Hart toured with Restless Road as direct support on their Goin’ Out Like That Tour.

For more information visit KelseyHart.com

