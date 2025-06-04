Watch Now
Countdown to Summer: Exciting Ideas for Family Fun & Travel with Sherri French

Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French shares some great ideas for at-home or traveling with your family this summer!
As beautiful weather approaches, it's the perfect time to get outside and embark on adventures! Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French shares some great ideas for summer activities at home or while traveling with your family.

For more information on everything discussed, visit:

For more summer fun and travel ideas, be sure to follow @momhint on Instagram and TikTok!

