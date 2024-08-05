Countdown Improv Festival Returns to Ybor City August 7-11

The eighth annual Countdown Improv Festival is back in Ybor City from August 7-11!

With 102 hilarious improv acts coming to town from all over the United States, plus an assortment of fun improv workshops open to the public, the festival is the biggest improv comedy festival in the country, and Tampa's premiere annual comedy event!

From improvised telenovelas to fast-paced "Whose Line Is It Anyway"-style shows to full-fledged off-the-cuff Broadway-style musicals, the Countdown Improv Festival has something for everyone.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CountdownImprovFestival.com. The festival runs from August 7-11 at the HCC Ybor Performing Arts Building in Ybor City. Ticket prices start at $20 for nightly passes and $60 for weekend passes.

You can get 20% off all ticket types using discount code BLEND.