Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants was founded in 2005 by CEO Tim McEnery, built upon the passionate belief that food and wine hold the power to forge lasting connections.

Cooper’s Hawk officially opened its second Tampa area location in Wesley Chapel on Monday, bringing the essence of Napa Valley's wine country to the heart of Tampa Bay and the brand's commitment to delivering an unforgettable dining experience that celebrates the fusion of food and wine.

For more information visit chwinery.com