Cooking for a Cause: Feeding Tampa Bay's Epic Chef

Get ready for Feeding Tampa Bay's Epic Chef!

Local elite chefs come together at the Epicurean Theatre as they get a mystery box of ingredients that are not commonly prepared together. They're challenged to create a unique, aesthetically pleasing, and delicious dish under the pressure of the clock.

As you watch in anticipation, your taste buds will be awakened and your participation will play a part in something much larger happening in our area...the reality that so many do not know where their next meal will come from.

Currently, one in six adults are facing food insecurity, and one in four children go to bed hungry. Our celebration of top chefs, familiar eateries and amazing partnerships, will also draw much needed awareness and support of the mission to end hunger in Tampa Bay.

There are three event nights: July 22, July 29 & August 5. For more information, visit FeedingTampaBay.org/EpicChef.