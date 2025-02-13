Contigo: A Night of Love Happening at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center on Saturday, February 15

Just in time for Valentine's Day, how about a night to celebrate romance? Contigo: A Night of Love is happening at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center on Saturday, February 15.

Get ready to be swept off your feet with an unforgettable evening filled with the enchanting sounds of jazz, the passionate rhythms of Latin boleros, and the smooth touch of Bossa Nova.

Let the music transport you and ignite the spark of love in a night brimming with elegance and sophistication.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TicketTailor.com/events/SopranoVanessaRodriguez.