Considering Renting Instead of Selling Your Home? Expert Tips from Wright Davis

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Wright Davis Property Management

If a move is needed, our minds tend to move to selling our house, but have you ever given any thought to keeping the home and renting it out?

Wright Davis is a full-service residential property management company serving Tampa Bay.

We're learning more with the Director of Brokerage Relations and Realtor Chelsie Jacobs, and Keller Williams Tampa Properties Realtor Jennifer Messina.

For more information, visit WrightDavis.com or call 813-331-8000. Mention the Morning Blend and get $500 off the tenant placement fee if you sign up for full property management services!

You can also contact Jennifer Messina at JenniferMessina.KW.com or by calling 813-495-7238.