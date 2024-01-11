'Company' on Stage at the Straz Center Now - January 14

Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Posted at 12:36 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 12:36:51-05

Winner of five Tony Awards® including Best Revival of a Musical, COMPANY, is on stage now at the Straz Center!

This revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s groundbreaking musical comedy is at once boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful and downright hilarious.

It’s Bobbie’s 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking -- Why isn’t she married? Why can’t she find the right man, and isn’t it time to settle down and start a family? As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st century could drive a person crazy.

COMPANY features Sondheim’s award-winning songs “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side by Side” and the iconic “Being Alive.” Let’s all drink to that!

COMPANY is on stage now through January 14. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

