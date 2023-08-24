Watch Now
Coming Up at the Mahaffey this Fall!

We talk about upcoming shows at the Mahaffey.
Posted at 12:55 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 12:55:14-04

Music, comedy, shows for the kids... it's all coming up at the Duke Energy for the Performing Arts Mahaffey Theatre this fall! Click on the links for tickets and more info!

-1964 The Tribute [themahaffey.com] 9/8 at 8pm

-Steve-O [themahaffey.com] 9/1 at 7pm

-Rocky Horror Picture Show [themahaffey.com] 9/29 at 8pm

-Clint Black [themahaffey.com] 10/4 at 8pm

-Matt Rife [themahaffey.com] 10/5 at 7pm & 10pm – SOLD OUT

-Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza [themahaffey.com] 10/6 at 6pm

-Morrissey [themahaffey.com] 10/10 at 8:30pm– SOLD OUT

-The Black Crowes [themahaffey.com] 10/12 at 8pm

-Benise: Fiesta [themahaffey.com] 10/13 at 7:30pm

-Celebrating David Bowie [themahaffey.com] 10/31 at 8pm

