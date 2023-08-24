Coming Up at the Mahaffey this Fall!

Music, comedy, shows for the kids... it's all coming up at the Duke Energy for the Performing Arts Mahaffey Theatre this fall! Click on the links for tickets and more info!
-1964 The Tribute [themahaffey.com] 9/8 at 8pm
-Steve-O [themahaffey.com] 9/1 at 7pm
-Rocky Horror Picture Show [themahaffey.com] 9/29 at 8pm
-Clint Black [themahaffey.com] 10/4 at 8pm
-Matt Rife [themahaffey.com] 10/5 at 7pm & 10pm – SOLD OUT
-Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza [themahaffey.com] 10/6 at 6pm
-Morrissey [themahaffey.com] 10/10 at 8:30pm– SOLD OUT
-The Black Crowes [themahaffey.com] 10/12 at 8pm
-Benise: Fiesta [themahaffey.com] 10/13 at 7:30pm
-Celebrating David Bowie [themahaffey.com] 10/31 at 8pm