Comic Alonzo Bodden

Comedian Alonzo Bodden is returning to perform at Side Splitters Comedy Club in Tampa beginning Thursday, June 20th through Sunday, June 23rd.
The versatile performer is a regular panelist on NPR's popular radio quiz program Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! [nprpresents.org]. He has also appeared on numerous television series over the years including The CW's The Great American Joke Off [cwtv.com], CBS-TV’s Ghosts, ABC's Fresh Off The Boat, CNBC's Jay Leno's Garage [youtube.com], and NBC's Last Comic Standing, where he was crowned the season three winner. And earlier this month, he warmed up the crowd for the live Netflix show G.R.O.A.T. The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady [netflixisajokefest.com].in Los Angeles. He also starred in and co-produced his fifth stand-up special titled Stupid Don't Get Tired [youtube.com], which is currently streaming on YouTube.