Comedian Kountry Wayne Coming to the Mahaffey Theatre This Month

Comedian Kountry Wayne is nearing the end of his Help is on the Way tour, but first, he's making a stop at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Pete on May 21!

Named one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch, he's gained a loyal following from his widely popular digital sketches and hilarious standup, generating an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers within the entertainment industry as one of comedy’s most notable rising stars.

Since his first Facebook post in October 2014 went viral, the charismatic comic has amassed millions of followers across Facebook and Instagram, where fans tune in daily to his viral sketches featuring original characters such as Drip and Buddy, with cameos from notable celebrities including Ludacris, Mike Epps, Charlamagne tha God and Lamar Odom, to name a few.

With his humble roots and unbridled energy, Wayne continues to build his audience with cutting-edge yet clean, curse-free material whose appeal transcends all cultural lines and is fit for (and often draws) the whole family. All while still posting content online daily.

For more information about his upcoming St. Pete show or to purchase tickets, visit TheMahaffey.com.