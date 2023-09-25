Watch Now
CMK Construction Supporting Childhood Literacy by Making Big Donation

CMK Construction is supporting childhood literacy by making a $5,000 donation to our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. This campaign is working to put books into the hands of local kids.
Posted at 7:56 AM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 07:56:56-04

CMK Construction has set themselves apart from traditional home improvement companies by providing the best experience for their customers. They can help you transform so-so spaces into truly remarkable kitchens and bathrooms.

For more information on CMK Construction, visit CMKConstructionInc.com.

If you'd like to donate to our If You Give a Child a Book campaign, visit ABCActionNews.com/GiveaBook.

