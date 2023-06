Ruth Eckerd Hall and The Florida Smooth Jazz Foundation present the Clearwater Smooth Jazz Jam this weekend!

On Friday, June 2, enjoy music from Mindi Abair, Vanessa Williams and Boney James. Then on Saturday, June 3, Jonathan Butler, David Sanborn & Marcus Miller and Brian Culbertson will take the stage.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.