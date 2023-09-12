Clearwater McDonald's Manager Wins Ray Kroc Award

Named in honor of the McDonald's corporation founder, the Ray Kroc Awards were established in 1999 to recognize hard-working restaurant managers.

Leonor Reyes, general manager of the McDonald's at 539 S Missouri Avenue in Clearwater, has won a Ray Kroc Award. She was one of 395 McDonald’s managers from 70 markets worldwide to receive the honor. It includes a cash prize, a trophy, and a trip to the McDonald’s Worldwide Convention in Barcelona, Spain.

McDonald’s is committed to building workplaces where everyone feels supported, has equal access to opportunity, and sees a clear path to reaching their goals whether they choose to build a career with McDonald’s or beyond.

McDonald’s and its franchisees provide learning, development, and advancement resources that support employee growth at all levels; around 90 percent of restaurant management began their careers as crew members.

To learn more about education and career opportunities, visit McDonalds.com/us/en-us/McDonalds-Careers.