Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Clearwater McDonald's Manager Wins Ray Kroc Award

Named in honor of the McDonald's corporation founder, the Ray Kroc Awards were established in 1999 to recognize hard-working restaurant managers. Leonor Reyes, general manager of the McDonald's at 539 S Missouri Avenue in Clearwater, has won a Ray Kroc Award.
Posted at 8:14 AM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 08:14:47-04

Named in honor of the McDonald's corporation founder, the Ray Kroc Awards were established in 1999 to recognize hard-working restaurant managers.

Leonor Reyes, general manager of the McDonald's at 539 S Missouri Avenue in Clearwater, has won a Ray Kroc Award. She was one of 395 McDonald’s managers from 70 markets worldwide to receive the honor. It includes a cash prize, a trophy, and a trip to the McDonald’s Worldwide Convention in Barcelona, Spain.

McDonald’s is committed to building workplaces where everyone feels supported, has equal access to opportunity, and sees a clear path to reaching their goals whether they choose to build a career with McDonald’s or beyond.

McDonald’s and its franchisees provide learning, development, and advancement resources that support employee growth at all levels; around 90 percent of restaurant management began their careers as crew members.

To learn more about education and career opportunities, visit McDonalds.com/us/en-us/McDonalds-Careers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com