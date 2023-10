The 44th Clearwater Jazz Holiday returns October 19-22 in a beautifully renovated Coachman Park and the new music venue - The Sound!

This year's festival also includes a FREE Daytime Downtown Celebration featuring 18 jazz bands across three performance areas in Coachman Park and Station Square Park.

It's all happening on Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22 from 11:30am - 4:30pm, before the evening concerts at The Sound.

For tickets and more information, visit ClearwaterJazz.com.