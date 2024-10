The Clearwater GreekFest is happening this weekend! There will be food, live music, dancers, cooking demonstrations, and more.

It starts today, October 25, and runs through Sunday, October 27 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church located at 409 S Old Coachman Road in Clearwater.

All net proceeds will be going to local disaster relief efforts from the recent hurricanes.

For more information, visit ClearwaterGreekFest.com.