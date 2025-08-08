Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Clearwater Beach’s Newest Luxury Resort with Gulf Views

This beautiful spot on Clearwater Beach is the ultimate staycation!
Inside Opal Sol | Morning Blend
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Visit St. Pete Clearwater

Situated on Clearwater’s Beach Walk promenade, the brand-new Opal Sol – the “sol mate” property to Opal Sands – is an airy and inviting sanctuary that mixes calming ocean-inspired decor with modern luxury. So close to the gulf that it feels like you could reach out and touch it, the property has everything guests could ask for in a Florida beach resort. In fact, since it is linked to Opal Sands via a glass-encased sky-bridge, guests get exclusive access to the amenities of both resorts. Collectively, that translates to 10 dining outlets, four sparkling pools, and two full-service luxury Opal Spas. But, of course, nothing beats access to the white sand beach that has been rated by USA Today as the “Best Beach in Florida.”

