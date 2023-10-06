CITY Furniture Painting the Town Pink With Pumpkins

CITY Furniture is painting the town pink with pumpkins! It's all about kindling hope for breast cancer research in our community.

This campaign, now in its fourth year, has already raised more than $1.2 million, all in support of the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events.

You can show your support by simply visiting any CITY Furniture location and picking up a complimentary pink pumpkin bucket. These are not only great for family trick-or-treating but also serve as symbols of hope for breast cancer awareness.

You can also participate in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Tampa on October 28!

Your involvement, whether by picking up a pink pumpkin or participating in the walks, helps us make a real difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer. Together, we can paint our communities pink and ignite hope for breast cancer research.

CITY Furniture is also turning its showrooms pink to honor survivors and remember those lost. Share your pink decor, outfit, or even dessert, using #pinkpumpkins on social.

For more information, visit CITYFurniture.com.