CITY Furniture Grand Opening in Sarasota: Style, Value, Giveaways -- July 17-20

CITY Furniture is bringing whole-home style, value, and service to Sarasota!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CITY Furniture

CITY Furniture is bringing whole-home style, value, and service to Sarasota for the first time!

The grand opening weekend is happening July 17-20, and CITY Furniture has an array of giveaways lined up, including a $100 gift card for early guests.

The new store is located at 145 University Town Center Drive in Sarasota. For more information, visit CITYFurniture.com.

