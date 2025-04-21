Watch Now
CITY Furniture Giving Away 200 Trees This Earth Day

CITY Furniture is giving away 200 free trees this Earth Day!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CITY Furniture

CITY Furniture is giving away 200 free trees this Earth Day to help Floridians restore their neighborhoods—starting right in their own backyards.

All you have to do is stop by any CITY Furniture showroom on Earth Day to claim your free tree voucher—it’s first-come, first-served.

For more on CITY Furniture’s Earth Day initiative, visit CITYFurniture.com/EarthDay.

