Some of the top tattoo artists will be showing off their skills. The Cigar City Tattoo Fest is coming to the Cuban Club in Ybor City on February 14 - 16.

This will be a multi-faceted, family-friendly event featuring something for everyone!

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit CigarCityTattooFest.com. Use code Blend15 to get 15% off!