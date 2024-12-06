The show playing at the Straz features author C.S Lewis (played by David Payne) who is playing host to a group of American writers in his home outside Oxford. The man whose books (The Chronicles of Narnia, Mere Christianity) have impacted so many offers his guests his thoughts, insights and observations on the festive season as well as the events that have shaped his life and decisions. Christmas With C.S. Lewis is a thoughtful reflection and celebration of Christmas and life itself.

Christmas with C.S. Lewis Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Jaeb Theater at the Straz www.StrazCenter.org [strazcenter.org]