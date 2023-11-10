Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Runs November 11 - January 7

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is happening November 11 - January 7!
Posted at 8:30 AM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 08:30:21-05

Tampa's biggest & brightest holiday event is back! Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay runs November 11 - January 7.

Experience the joy of the season up close with animal encounters, thrilling rides, holiday-inspired culinary delights and festive shows like Christmas on Ice.

Keep the holiday spirit shining bright from day to night with twinkling lights of every color and dazzling fireworks, plus heartwarming moments with Santa and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer!

For more information, visit BuschGardens.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com