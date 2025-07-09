Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Christmas in July Rush: Crafty Lumberjacks Share Early Gifting & Decorating Tips with Cricut

With Amazon Prime Day running now through Friday, July 11, it’s the perfect time for a little Christmas in July. The Crafty Lumberjacks join us to share some smart tips and festive inspiration.
Cricut | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Cricut

Summer may be heating up, but it’s never too early to think holiday magic! With potential price hikes ahead, savvy shoppers are already looking for ways to save and shop early.

We're joined by the Crafty Lumberjacks—Dennis Setteducati and Andrew Boza. These two Broadway pros turned DIY sensations are known for bringing clever, colorful crafts to life.

They take us on a festive journey of early gifting and decorating, featuring their ultimate Prime Deal pick: Cricut.

Find Prime Day Deals at Amazon.com & Cricut.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com