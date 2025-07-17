Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Christmas in July: Donate at Subaru & Volkswagen of Wesley Chapel for Kids

St. Joseph's Children's Hospital is hosting a Christmas in July donation drive! You can donate at Subaru of Wesley Chapel or Volkswagen of Wesley Chapel.
Christmas in July | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Subaru of Wesley Chapel

St. Joseph's Children's Hospital is hosting a Christmas in July donation drive, which helps provide comfort, distraction, and entertainment to hospitalized children throughout the year.

Donate at Subaru of Wesley Chapel or Volkswagen of Wesley Chapel at 26570 Silver Maple Pkwy, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544.

For more information, visit StJosephsChristmas.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com