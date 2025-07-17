Christmas in July: Donate at Subaru & Volkswagen of Wesley Chapel for Kids

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Subaru of Wesley Chapel

St. Joseph's Children's Hospital is hosting a Christmas in July donation drive, which helps provide comfort, distraction, and entertainment to hospitalized children throughout the year.

Donate at Subaru of Wesley Chapel or Volkswagen of Wesley Chapel at 26570 Silver Maple Pkwy, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544.

For more information, visit StJosephsChristmas.org.