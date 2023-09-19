Chick-fil-A Donates $5,000 to 'If You Give a Child a Book' Campaign

At WFTS, we believe giving children books can take them to new places, plant the seeds for future success, and help break the cycle of poverty. Children who lack access to a variety of books spend far less time reading, resulting in lower reading proficiency and struggle to complete high school.

Unfortunately, many children in low-income neighborhoods lack access to the books they need to become competent readers. Our annual “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, puts books in the hands of these children.

Chick-fil-A is supporting our mission by making a $5,000 donation to our campaign.

If you'd like to donate, visit ABCActionNews.com/GiveaBook. For more information on Chick-fil-A, visit Chick-fil-A.com.