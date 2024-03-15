Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Chef Dave White Shares How Cooking Saved His Life in His New Cookbook 'Salted'

In his new cookbook, "Salted: A Recipe Book With a Story to Tell," Dave White shares how cooking saved his life.
Posted at 8:19 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 08:19:46-04

In his new cookbook, "Salted: A Recipe Book With a Story to Tell," Dave White shares how cooking saved his life.

The book features 50 recipes acquired throughout his travels around the world and his adventures along the way. Whether at home or on the road, on yachts or mountain tops, White personally created and photographed every dish. He says it was important to him while creating these recipes that no professional equipment or experience be required.

You can purchase the book now on Amazon.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com