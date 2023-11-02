Cheetah Conservation Fund Is the Global Leader in Research & Conservation of Cheetahs

Cheetahs used to thrive in numbers of over 100,000 throughout Africa and Asia. Today, those numbers have dropped to less than 7,500 - occupying only 9% of their natural range. The three main threats to cheetah populations across the species range human-wildlife conflict, habitat loss, and the illegal pet trade.

The Cheetah Conservation Fund is the global leader in research and conservation of cheetahs.

CCF’s vision is to see a world in which cheetahs live and flourish in coexistence with people within a sustainable system that is protective of the environment, socially responsible, and economically viable.

