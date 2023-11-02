Cheetah Conservation Fund Is the Global Leader in Research & Conservation of Cheetahs

Watch Now
Cheetahs used to thrive in numbers of over 100,000 throughout Africa and Asia. Today, those numbers have dropped to less than 7,500. The Cheetah Conservation Fund is the global leader in research and conservation of cheetahs.
Cheetahs used to thrive in numbers of over 100,000 throughout Africa and Asia. Today, those numbers have dropped to less than 7,500 - occupying only 9% of their natural range. The three main threats to cheetah populations across the species range human-wildlife conflict, habitat loss, and the illegal pet trade.

The Cheetah Conservation Fund is the global leader in research and conservation of cheetahs.

CCF’s vision is to see a world in which cheetahs live and flourish in coexistence with people within a sustainable system that is protective of the environment, socially responsible, and economically viable.

For more information, visit Cheetah.org.

