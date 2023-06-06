Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Treat Dad This Father's Day: Check Out This Recipe for Ford's Garage Signature Burger

Father’s Day is on June 18 and Ford’s Garage, your neighborhood burger and beer joint that pays tribute to the heritage of the Ford Motor Company, is the place to treat dad for the special holiday.
Posted at 9:02 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 09:02:38-04

Father’s Day is on June 18 and Ford’s Garage, your neighborhood burger and beer joint that pays tribute to the heritage of the Ford Motor Company, is the place to treat dad for the special holiday.

We're getting a demonstration on how to make their Ford’s Signature Burger, a classic option from our Burgers of Fame menu. It pairs perfectly with any of their 100-plus craft beer options and signature cocktails!

Ford's Signature Burger Recipe:

  • Ingredients:
    • 1 Brioche Bun
    • 1/2 cup romaine lettuce, chopped
    • 8 oz burger patty
    • 1 tsp kosher salt
    • 1/2 tsp black pepper
    • 1 slice of cheddar cheese
    • 2 fl oz BBQ sauce
    • 2 bacon strips
    • 1 tomato slice
    • 1 red onion slice
  • Method:
    • Season both sides of the burger patty with salt & pepper, then place onto a grill or cast-iron pan.
    • Cook burger to desired internal temperature. Once the burger is cooked, top with Cheddar Cheese and let melt for 30 seconds.
    • You can toast brioche bun on grill or in a saute pan for 1-2 minutes until golden brown.
    • On the bottom bun, assemble burger in this order: chopped romaine, burger patty, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon strips, tomato, red onion, top bun.
    • Serve with hot fries or your choice of side dish.

Visit Ford’s Garage to enjoy a mouth-watering menu of Prime Burgers, Mac & Cheese, and more, all in a 1920s atmosphere, complete with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps, and other fixtures.
For more information or to find a location near you, visit FordsGarageUSA.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com