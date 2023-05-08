Check Out These Shows Coming to the Mahaffey Theater in St. Pete!

We're breaking down all of the fun coming to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater.

Brian Regan - Friday, May 12 at 8 p.m.



Critics, fans, and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling Brian, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calling him, “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.”

Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian’s non-stop theater tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.

One Night of Queen - Sunday, May 14 at 7 p.m.



Gary Mullen & the Works re-create a complete Queen concert with all the pomp, power and classic rock staples we know and love.

Gary Mullen struts around the stage and excites his audience just as the unforgettable showman Freddie Mercury had. He perfectly mimics Mercury’s behaviors, style, and dynamic vocal range to bring the passion of Queen to a new generation.

They will certainly rock you with their performances of “Killer Queen,” “We are the Champions,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and many more!

Puscifer featuring Night Club - Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m.



Born somewhere in the Arizona desert, Puscifer is an electro-rock band, multimedia experience, traveling circus, and alien abduction survivors.

Renowned for an immersive live show, the group’s performances blur the lines between concert and theater.

Kountry Wayne: Help Is On The Way Comedy Tour - Sunday, May 21 at 7 p.m.



Named one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch, Kountry Wayne has garnered a loyal following from his widely popular digital sketches and hilarious standup. He's amassed millions of followers across Facebook and Instagram, where fans tune in daily to his viral sketches.

With his humble roots and unbridled energy, Wayne continues to build his audience with cutting-edge yet clean, curse-free material, all while still posting content online every day!

The Doobie Brothers - Friday, May 26 at 8 p.m.

