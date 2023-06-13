Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Check Out These Refreshing Summer Cocktail Recipes From Big Storm Distillery

Big Storm continues to make waves in the distilling industry, winning the highly esteemed title of “Florida Distillery of the Year." They join us with some refreshing summer cocktail recipes.
The Downburst:

  • ¼ oz Lime juice
  • ¼ oz Triple Sec
  • ¾ oz Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur
  • 1 ½ oz Big Storm Clementine Vodka
  • Build in small tin add ice and shake, strain over new ice in low ball and garnish with Lime wheel

Raspberry Stormenade:

  • 1oz of Lime Juice
  • ½ oz Simple syrup
  • 1oz of Water
  • ¼ oz of Raspberry Puree
  • 1 ½ oz Big storm Raspberry Vodka
  • Build in small tin add ice and shake, strain over new ice in pint glass and garnish with Lime wheel

Gimme More:

  • 1oz Cucumber Lime Syrup
  • 2oz of Big Storm London Dry Gin
  • Cucumber Lime syrup
  • 3oz Lime juice and 2oz Cucumber syrup.
  • Build in small tin add ice and shake, Double strain into chilled coupe and garnish with Cucumber wheel
