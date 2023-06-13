Check Out These Refreshing Summer Cocktail Recipes From Big Storm Distillery

Big Storm continues to make waves in the distilling industry, winning the highly esteemed title of “Florida Distillery of the Year."

They join us with some refreshing summer cocktail recipes.

The Downburst:



¼ oz Lime juice

¼ oz Triple Sec

¾ oz Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur

1 ½ oz Big Storm Clementine Vodka

Build in small tin add ice and shake, strain over new ice in low ball and garnish with Lime wheel

Raspberry Stormenade:



1oz of Lime Juice

½ oz Simple syrup

1oz of Water

¼ oz of Raspberry Puree

1 ½ oz Big storm Raspberry Vodka

Build in small tin add ice and shake, strain over new ice in pint glass and garnish with Lime wheel

Gimme More:

