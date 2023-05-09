Check Out These Fun Ideas to Spoil Mom From Head to Toe

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about finding the perfect pampering gift for the mom in your life, even if it’s you! So, whether you’re a dog mom, a mom of grown kids, or celebrating your first Mother’s Day, our friend Mickey Williams is back to share some fun ideas to spoil mom from head to toe.
Olay Hyaluronic Acid Body Collection | $5-$10 | Available at Walmart.com
- Just in time for Mother’s Day, you can treat yourself and moms everywhere with each purchase of Olay Body with Hyaluronic Acid purchased at Walmart.
- Every purchase of Olay's Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid and Nourishing & Hydrating Body Lotion with Hyaluronic Acid helps support Every Mother Counts, a nonprofit working for equal maternal care for all moms.
- Both of the products in the promotion are made with the prestige skincare ingredient Hyaluronic Acid. Known to attract and retain moisture like a magnet, Hyaluronic Acid can hold up to 1000X its weight in moisture.
- Products are available from a range of $5-$10. Learn more about Olay Body’s partnership with Every Mother Counts at Walmart.com
Hair Biology Thickening Treatment | $9.99 | Available at Target.com
- Hair Biology’s products are exclusively designed to work with the unique hair changes that happen as we get older including thinning, dryness, and fizziness. Formulated with biotin, to help support strong, soft, and healthy hair, the Hair Biology Full & Vibrant Collection is comprised of a volumizing shampoo and conditioner, and thickening treatment.
- Hair Biology’s hero Thickening Treatment is scientifically proven to instantly thicken and strengthen hair by increasing the fiber diameter of each strand.
- By leveraging vitamins and caffeine as key ingredients, the scientifically- designed formula penetrates deep into follicles to improve from the inside out, leaving hair looking and feeling as if you have added 6,500 more strands. The thickening treatment benefits are progressive: The more you use it, the thicker your hair.
EPICUTIS LUXURY SKINCARE SET | $395 | Available at Epicutis.com
- The Lipid Serum is formulated with TSC, a small molecule that reduces inflammation, blocks UVA/UVB-induced damage, possesses antioxidant properties, protects collagen, and balances the skin’s microbiome. With only 8 ingredients, our serum works to improve skin hydration, while re-texturizing the surface of the skin for a smoother feel.
- HYVIA Crème, created with HYVIA, a patented Chia Seed Oil extract. HYVIA is a next-generation moisturizer that improves hydration on the cellular level while strengthening the skin’s barrier. This formulation includes several other active ingredients that enhance and help drive our actives deeper into the skin.
Now, if you really want to treat Mom, how about giving her a bit of a lift? Sofwave.com just won the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval!
- Sofwave is an in-office, non-invasive treatment that remodels collagen and improves facial lines and wrinkles with SUPERB™ Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam Technology. It works on ALL skin tones! And is the Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift for Mom!
- Sofwave is FDA cleared to:
- lift the eyebrow
- lift the lax skin under the chin
- lift the neck tissue
- reduce fine lines and wrinkles
- and now FDA cleared to reduce the appearance of cellulite
- Safe, fast, and effective for building collagen and elastin in the skin.