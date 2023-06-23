Watch Now
Check Out These Four Hot Home Products This Summer

Summer is officially here and we've got the scoop on four of the hottest products you need.
Posted at 8:26 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 08:26:46-04

Summer means home projects, who better to show us how than friend of the show, 20-year Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert Kathryn Emery!

ROBOTIC POOL CLEANER - Aiper Seagull Pro

  • Aiper, the leading global creator of innovative, cordless robotic pool cleaners is on a mission to bring vacation home to your backyard. Save time and energy by cleaning your pool smarter with the Seagull Pro - the most advanced cordless robotic pool cleaner from Aiper.
  • Hassle and cord-free, it comes complete with WavePath™ Navigation Technology for systematic cleaning, the world’s first-ever quad-motor system which makes it super powerful, and wall climbing capabilities – all of which will leave your pool sparkling.

ORGANIZE THE GARAGE - Rubbermaid FastTrack® Storage System

  • The Rubbermaid FastTrack® Storage System is the fast way to organize your garage. Equipped with rails, hooks, shelves, and cabinets it's an easy storage solution that can grow with you as life changes.
  • One person can quickly and easily assemble the FastTrack Rail system using everyday tools.
  • FastTrack kits provide all the basic accessories to either start off or expand your storage system. Add to your kit with versatile and easy-to-attach accessories and rails.

KILL MOSQUITOS LIKE PROFESSIONAL - MosquitoSniperSystem.com

  • Turn a Tank Sprayer and Leaf Blower Into A Mist Blower.
  • Fits All Leaf Blower & Most Tank Sprayers.
  • Replicate a Pro Backpack Mist Blower & DIY Pro Insect Applications.
  • Save Time and Money.
  • Cover large areas quickly using less solution than a traditional tank sprayer.
  • Ditch your mosquito & home insect control services in one walk around your house.

RETHINK THE WAY YOU WATER - RootQuencher.com

  • The Root Quencher Spike is a new, more efficient complement to drip irrigation. This 5” spike punches right into an existing drip line. No tools are needed and simple installation with flow controls on the top.
  • You can even remove the top and fertilize directly at the roots.
  • There is an adapter for potted plants too.
  • RQ products are the perfect addition to any homeowner and professional landscaper's needs to properly water and feed plants and trees with an easy-to-install deep irrigation device that waters directly at the roots.
  • Made from quality recycled plastics in the USA, Root Quencher will make you truly rethink the way you water outside – directly at the roots.

For more information on the products discussed, visit BeTheBestHome.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

