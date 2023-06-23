Check Out These Four Hot Home Products This Summer

Summer means home projects, who better to show us how than friend of the show, 20-year Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert Kathryn Emery!
ROBOTIC POOL CLEANER - Aiper Seagull Pro
- Aiper, the leading global creator of innovative, cordless robotic pool cleaners is on a mission to bring vacation home to your backyard. Save time and energy by cleaning your pool smarter with the Seagull Pro - the most advanced cordless robotic pool cleaner from Aiper.
- Hassle and cord-free, it comes complete with WavePath™ Navigation Technology for systematic cleaning, the world’s first-ever quad-motor system which makes it super powerful, and wall climbing capabilities – all of which will leave your pool sparkling.
ORGANIZE THE GARAGE - Rubbermaid FastTrack® Storage System
- The Rubbermaid FastTrack® Storage System is the fast way to organize your garage. Equipped with rails, hooks, shelves, and cabinets it's an easy storage solution that can grow with you as life changes.
- One person can quickly and easily assemble the FastTrack Rail system using everyday tools.
- FastTrack kits provide all the basic accessories to either start off or expand your storage system. Add to your kit with versatile and easy-to-attach accessories and rails.
KILL MOSQUITOS LIKE PROFESSIONAL - MosquitoSniperSystem.com
- Turn a Tank Sprayer and Leaf Blower Into A Mist Blower.
- Fits All Leaf Blower & Most Tank Sprayers.
- Replicate a Pro Backpack Mist Blower & DIY Pro Insect Applications.
- Save Time and Money.
- Cover large areas quickly using less solution than a traditional tank sprayer.
- Ditch your mosquito & home insect control services in one walk around your house.
RETHINK THE WAY YOU WATER - RootQuencher.com
- The Root Quencher Spike is a new, more efficient complement to drip irrigation. This 5” spike punches right into an existing drip line. No tools are needed and simple installation with flow controls on the top.
- You can even remove the top and fertilize directly at the roots.
- There is an adapter for potted plants too.
- RQ products are the perfect addition to any homeowner and professional landscaper's needs to properly water and feed plants and trees with an easy-to-install deep irrigation device that waters directly at the roots.
- Made from quality recycled plastics in the USA, Root Quencher will make you truly rethink the way you water outside – directly at the roots.
For more information on the products discussed, visit BeTheBestHome.com.