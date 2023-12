As more people embrace a sober lifestyle, non-alcoholic alternatives like energy drinks have surged in popularity, especially among young adults and Gen-Z consumers. But mocktails and non-alcoholic beverages are more than just a temporary trend, and people are eager to embrace the “sober curious movement.”

Lifestyle expert Hilary Sheinbaum joining us with some fun mocktail recipes!

For more information, visit Celsius.com/Mocktails.