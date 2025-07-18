Chatting with Jessica Camacho and Violett Beane from Amazon's 'Countdown'

We're talking with the stars of the new Amazon Prime series Countdown, Jessica Camacho and Violett Beane.
The first three episodes of Countdown are already out, and new episodes of the pulse-pounding action series are released weekly on Wednesdays.
We're talking with the stars of the new Amazon Prime series Countdown, Jessica Camacho and Violett Beane.
The first three episodes of Countdown are already out, and new episodes of the pulse-pounding action series are released weekly on Wednesdays.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com