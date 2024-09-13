Change Up Your Beauty Routine This Fall with These Must-Haves from Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

Fall is just around the corner and what better time to change up our beauty routines? Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us with some of her favorite products.

Get salon-quality hair color at home with the L'Oréal Paris Colorsonic Hair Color Device.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty’s NEW! Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara is available at CharlotteTilbury.com or the Charlotte Tilbury App.

The new Secret Whole Body Deodorant is aluminum free and provides clinically proven odor protection for up to 72-hours. It’s available in three forms - spray, stick and cream - and three scents, such as Peach & Vanilla Blossom.