Change Begins with You(th): STAND Above the Influence Hosting Summit This Week

STAND Above the Influence is hosting its second annual Change Begins with You(th) Summit this week. They'll be talking about how to take an idea from inspiration to action.

It's happening this Wednesday, June 21 from 10am-3pm at Pasco Hernando State College. It's open to all middle and high schoolers.

Seating is limited, make sure to register on Eventbrite.com.

STAND Above the Influence is a youth-led coalition that empowers youth to be agents of change by strengthening their voices and educating others to build a healthier community.

The issues they focus on include:



Youth Drug use

Mental health

Underage drinking

Impaired driving

Tobacco and vaping use

Safety

Violence

Bullying

For more information about STAND Above the Influence, visit EmpoweredCommunities.org.