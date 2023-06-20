Watch Now
Change Begins with You(th): STAND Above the Influence Hosting Summit This Week

STAND Above the Influence is hosting its second annual Change Begins with You(th) Summit this week, open to all middle and high schoolers. They'll be talking about how to take an idea from inspiration to action.
Posted at 7:45 AM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 07:45:01-04

It's happening this Wednesday, June 21 from 10am-3pm at Pasco Hernando State College. It's open to all middle and high schoolers.

Seating is limited, make sure to register on Eventbrite.com.

STAND Above the Influence is a youth-led coalition that empowers youth to be agents of change by strengthening their voices and educating others to build a healthier community.

The issues they focus on include:

  • Youth Drug use
  • Mental health
  • Underage drinking
  • Impaired driving
  • Tobacco and vaping use
  • Safety
  • Violence
  • Bullying

For more information about STAND Above the Influence, visit EmpoweredCommunities.org.

