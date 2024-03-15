Chair Exercises for Seniors from Pasco County Senior Services

Pasco County is highlighting the importance of maintaining your physical and mental well-being for seniors 60 and older. They're doing so through programs and exercise!

We're getting a demonstration of some exercises you can do from the comfort of your own home.

Pasco County Senior Services has multiple senior centers across the county. Each one is a special place for individuals 60 and older to enjoy a free healthy lunch and daily events. The healthy lunches are planned by a licensed nutritionist from the Pasco County Health Department.

All centers are unique to the community they serve. Events like live music, BINGO, classic car shows, arts and crafts, and many others can be found each weekday.

For more information, visit MyPas.co/PascoSeniorServices.