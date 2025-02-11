Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Celsius Releases Nostalgic New Flavor: Celsius Retro Vibe

Festival season is here! Paul Zahn has the perfect drink to keep you going.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Celsius

Step back in time and experience dreams of yesterday with CELSIUS RETRO VIBE, a nostalgic swirl of tangy raspberry, orange, and lime notes, reminiscent of a sweet scoop of icy sherbet.

The latest CELSIUS VIBE Line addition not only boasts a unique flavor profile but is packed with the same quality ingredients that CELSIUS is known for, including essential vitamins and zero sugar.

As a disruptor in the energy drink category, Celsius continues to innovate, offering a better-for-you alternative to traditional sugary energy options that align with consumers' desire to LIVE FIT™ in everything they do—all without sacrificing great taste or functionality.

For more information, visit Celsius.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com