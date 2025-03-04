Watch Now
Celebrity Style on a Budget: Valerie Greenberg Shares Beauty & Fashion Red Carpet Secrets

Red carpet reporter and celebrity lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg of ‘You’ve Been VALidated’ dishes on red-carpet beauty secrets and a-list trends.
It’s officially ‘Red Carpet’ season — when Hollywood’s biggest stars shine their brightest. Award shows, charity galas, and high-profile events are bringing out plenty of stunning fashion, beauty trends, and A-list moments.

But looking glamorous isn’t just for celebrities. We're diving into the red carpet, insider gossip, and behind-the-scenes style secrets — plus, we’ll show why achieving a fabulous, runway-worthy appearance at home is easier than ever.

For more information, visit TipsonTV.com.

