Hyde Park Village invites you to Toget[HER], the sixth annual Women’s History Month celebration, inspired by the 2025 International Women’s Day theme, “Accelerate Action.”

This event fosters equity, inclusion, and meaningful change by bringing together business leaders, creatives, and entrepreneurs for engaging conversations, activations, and networking.

It's happening TODAY, March 13 from 4-8pm. For more information, visit HydeParkVillage.com or Eventbrite.com.