Celebrating the First Annual JUVÉDERM Day with the #1 Chosen Dermal Filler Brand

Today is the first annual JUVÉDERM day! It's a great chance to get to know their collection of fillers.
Posted at 8:53 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 08:53:50-04

We're talking with Dr. Kim Nichols, board-certified physician, master cosmetic injector, and injectables educator about the fundamentals of the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers as she helps to clarify some of the most common misconceptions and questions around dermal fillers for cheeks, lips, jawline, and more. Plus, we're learning all about exclusive JUVÉDERM® Day offers that both new and loyal consumers can take advantage of this summer.

For more information, visit Juvederm.com.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

