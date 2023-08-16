Celebrating the First Annual JUVÉDERM Day with the #1 Chosen Dermal Filler Brand

Today is the first annual JUVÉDERM day! It's a great chance to get to know their collection of fillers.

We're talking with Dr. Kim Nichols, board-certified physician, master cosmetic injector, and injectables educator about the fundamentals of the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers as she helps to clarify some of the most common misconceptions and questions around dermal fillers for cheeks, lips, jawline, and more. Plus, we're learning all about exclusive JUVÉDERM® Day offers that both new and loyal consumers can take advantage of this summer.

For more information, visit Juvederm.com.