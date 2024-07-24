Watch Now
Celebrating National Tequila Day with Wine on Wheels

We're talking all things tequila with Wine on Wheels, plus an upcoming event!
Posted at 7:46 AM, Jul 24, 2024

Today — July 24 — is National Tequila Day and we're celebrating with Wine on Wheels! The company offers mobile bars, bartending services, and mixology classes out of a vintage 1962 restored Airstream.

They'll also be at an upcoming event: History in a Bottle – A Taste of Tequila. You'll be able to sample a variety of tequilas and tequila drinks paired with exquisite catering. It's all happening on August 10 at the St. Petersburg Museum of History.

For more information on Wine on Wheels, visit Wine-OnWheels.com or call 727-657-8218.

For more information about the History in a Bottle – A Taste of Tequila event, visit SPMOH.com.

