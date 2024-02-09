Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Celebrating National Pizza Day with Sally O'Neal's Pizza

Sally O'Neal's Pizza joins us in our kitchen to celebrate National Pizza Day!
Posted at 8:55 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 08:55:48-05

Sally O'Neal's Pizza joins us in our kitchen to celebrate National Pizza Day!

Their shop is located at 1319 S Howard Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit SallyONealsPizza.com or call 813-251-0220.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com