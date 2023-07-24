Celebrating National Drive-Thru Day with McDonald's!

Today - July 24 - is National Drive-Thru Day, recognizing an innovation conveniently going strong today.

When your cravings strike, your nearest McDonald’s Drive Thru is a convenient and contactless way to order the delicious food you love.

The Drive Thru currently accounts for roughly 70% of McDonald's U.S. business. But, for the first 20 years of McDonald’s, this wasn’t the case.

The Drive Thru was opened in Sierra Vista, Arizona, on January 24, 1975. The inspiration came from soldiers located at Fort Huachuca Army Base. The restaurant was experiencing a decline in sales because soldiers had to stay in their vehicles if they were wearing Army uniforms off base.

Owner/Operator David Rich solved this problem by installing a sliding window in the wall to facilitate Drive Thru orders. And just like that, McDonald’s first Drive Thru was born in Arizona.

