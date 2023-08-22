Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Celebrating National Cuban Sandwich Day With the Smokin' Cuban

We're celebrating National Cuban Sandwich Day with the Smokin' Cuban!
Posted at 6:41 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 18:41:03-04

We're celebrating National Cuban Sandwich Day with the Smokin' Cuban!

They took first place at the annual Cuban Sandwich Festival in Ybor City this year.

Their Smokin’ Cuban is a non-traditional twist on Tampa Bay’s favorite sandwich. It features smoked meats, Swiss cheese, sweet relish, homemade guava BBQ and jerk mayo mustard sauces, and La Segunda Cuban bread.

The Smokin’ Cuban restaurant concept features BBQ-Cuban fusion treats from the masterminds behind Station House BBQ. They're located at their own counter inside of Station House BBQ at 16319 N Florida Avenue in Lutz.

For more information, visit SmokinCuban.kitchen.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com