We're celebrating National Cuban Sandwich Day with the Smokin' Cuban!

They took first place at the annual Cuban Sandwich Festival in Ybor City this year.

Their Smokin’ Cuban is a non-traditional twist on Tampa Bay’s favorite sandwich. It features smoked meats, Swiss cheese, sweet relish, homemade guava BBQ and jerk mayo mustard sauces, and La Segunda Cuban bread.

The Smokin’ Cuban restaurant concept features BBQ-Cuban fusion treats from the masterminds behind Station House BBQ. They're located at their own counter inside of Station House BBQ at 16319 N Florida Avenue in Lutz.

For more information, visit SmokinCuban.kitchen.