Celebrating National Creamsicle Day With Keel & Curley Winery

Today is National Creamsicle Day and we're celebrating with Keel & Curley Winery!

They're teaming up with the Buccaneers, who will be sporting their iconic Creamsicle jerseys this season, to create a special Orange Sangria.

In keeping with the retro theme, Keel Farms will also be serving cool treats out of the back of its Creamsicle-inspired Mustang Ranchero all day. They'll be at the Bucs Training Camp from 7:30 - 10:40am, then at Armature Works from 7:30 - 9pm.

For more information, visit KeelFarms.com.