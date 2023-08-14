Watch Now
Celebrating National Creamsicle Day With Keel & Curley Winery

We're celebrating National Creamsicle Day with Keel &amp; Curley Winery! They're teaming up with the Bucs to create a special Orange Sangria.
Posted at 9:35 AM, Aug 14, 2023
Today is National Creamsicle Day and we're celebrating with Keel & Curley Winery!

They're teaming up with the Buccaneers, who will be sporting their iconic Creamsicle jerseys this season, to create a special Orange Sangria.

In keeping with the retro theme, Keel Farms will also be serving cool treats out of the back of its Creamsicle-inspired Mustang Ranchero all day. They'll be at the Bucs Training Camp from 7:30 - 10:40am, then at Armature Works from 7:30 - 9pm.

For more information, visit KeelFarms.com.

