Celebrating Hispanic Heritage: Cultural Treasures in Florida

Travel and lifestyle expert Carmen Ordonez is teaming up with Visit Florida to showcase the vibrant tapestry of events throughout the Sunshine State!
Posted at 8:10 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 08:10:30-04

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs now through October 15! Florida has a profound connection to Hispanic culture that dates back centuries. This month-long celebration is a perfect opportunity to explore and honor the diverse traditions, history, and contributions of the Hispanic community throughout the Sunshine State.

Travel expert and founder of Viva Fashion Carmen Ordonez is partnering with VISIT FLORIDA to showcase rich culture, delectable cuisines, and enchanting destinations.

For more information, visit VisitFlorida.com/HispanicHeritage.

