Celebrating 10 Seasons of the History Channel's Hit Survival Series 'Alone'

No camera crews. No gimmicks. Just the ultimate test of human will. The History Channel is celebrating 10 seasons of its hit survival series "Alone."

The 10th season “Alone” will push a new group of brave participants to the limit as they tap into their impressive survival skills in a fight to be the last person standing and win the $500,000 cash prize.

Dropped in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada — home to vicious predators including territorial black bear, wolves, and moose — the ten survivalists will compete, endure bone-chilling temperatures and face off against some of the largest animals in North America to last for as long as they can.

With just ten survival items per person and enough camera gear to self-document their experiences, this is the series' toughest season yet.

We're talking with participant Mikey Helton about his time competing in the show.

Season 10 premieres today, June 8, at 9 p.m. on the History Channel. For more information, visit History.com/Shows/Alone.